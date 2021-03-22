A new auction design for a bad bank to achieve its goals

Replace the Swiss Challenge with a combinatorial auction: A new regulation should be passed which mandates that for every account with more than five creditors, the availability of more than 50% of the debtor’s outstanding amount for auction will automatically trigger an auction of the account’s NPAs held by all banks. This is similar in spirit to the IBC rules prescribing an absolute majority of 66% for a decision on a resolution plan. The decision to sell NPAs warrants a lower threshold than the decision to transfer ownership. All these NPAs should be sold simultaneously through a combinatorial auction. In combinatorial auctions, bidders are allowed to bid for combinations of objects. For instance, in a spectrum auction, a bidder, instead of bidding separately for each circle, can also be given an additional option of bidding for certain combinations of circles with significant complementarities (for instance, Delhi and Haryana). This auction format is useful when there are high levels of synergy between the objects being auctioned. The option of bidding for individual objects continues to exist.

