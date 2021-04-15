A new fiscal policy framework for the post-pandemic economy

How are the warranted growth rate and the WD to be determined? In their recent paper (‘Fiscal Policy and Growth in a Post-Covid-19 World’, Economic and Political Weekly, 27 February 2021), which also applies the PB>(r-g) rule, Chinoy and Jain identified 9% as a knife-edge growth rate. Assuming a high debt-to-GDP ratio of 85% in 2021-22 and allowing for annual reduction of the FD by 0.5% of GDP, as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendation accepted by the government, they show that with nominal growth of less than 9%, the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise, while at growth over 9%, that ratio would gradually decline. So 9% is the warranted nominal GDP growth rate. If the Reserve Bank of India can maintain an average inflation rate of 4%, as specified in its monetary policy framework, then the required warranted real growth rate would be 5%, which is quite feasible. The warranted growth rate also defines a warranted nominal GDP path. Applying the consensus FD path—declining by 0.5% of GDP per year—to this warranted GDP path determines the warranted fiscal deficit level, or WD, for each year.

