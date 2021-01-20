A new president, and a new start

Biden can’t do all this alone. At least to begin with, he’ll have to work alongside the effort in Congress to convict Trump and disqualify him from running again. That process should be brought to a conclusion as rapidly as possible, or else it risks making Biden’s difficult job all but impossible. It’s good that the new president has a long record of working across the aisle, and understands the danger posed by accelerating polarization. He can speak, if not to die-hard Trump supporters, at least to Republicans who are coming to understand the peril facing the country. A closely divided Congress — and the prospect of midterm elections in two years — adds to the case for seeking allies in advancing his agenda.

