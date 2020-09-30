A new tax web that has entangled e-commerce

The added burden is one aspect. Large e-com operators may be able to shrug off the compliance cost involved in deducting a sliver of the money transferred to hawkers (and sales logged), but small websites trying to emulate such a model may find it much too burdensome. It also complicates life for handymen such as carpenters, plumbers and electricians who offer their services through an e-com operator. They may find 1% or 5% sliced off their entire bill, which typically includes the cost of materials used, instead of their actual earnings. While their overall bills could exceed ₹5 lakh, this does not necessarily mean they would be liable to income tax. And claiming refunds is never easy. The system’s complexity is another aspect. The CBDT has clarified that payment gateways which facilitate e-com transactions do not have to deduct TDS if a platform has already done it, but which of the two must do this remains hazy and opens up space for discord. The board also clarified that online insurance aggregators or agents need not collect TDS if the deal is only between an insurer and policy-holder after the first year. But our Insurance Act forbids an intermediary from deducting anything from any premium, even the initial one. There are also other perplexities that need to be sorted out before this system can work smoothly. The sooner it’s done, the easier e-com operators will breathe.