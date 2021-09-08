A new Vajpayee moment for the troubled Indian telecom sector

The situation right now is different from the one that led to the introduction of the New Telecom Policy 25 years ago. However, it is similar in the sense that there is a good case for policy intervention by the government. There are three broad policy concerns that need to be addressed in the context of the telecom sector: consumer welfare, competition and financial stability. Possible tariff hikes to generate extra revenues to meet AGR commitments will hurt consumer access. The inability to charge consumers more could mean that the three-player telecom market becomes a duopoly, through either a firm’s failure or acquisition. The banks that have lent to domestic telecom companies are also worried about their exposure in case AGR dues overwhelm the operating cash flows of these companies.