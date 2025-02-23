A new world order is emerging and India must find its place in it

Gaza is probably the narrow land-strip on which the world has turned, providing a key to understanding some of the tectonic shifts taking place. This is evident from Trump’s outreach attempts. In the first four weeks of his presidency, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first foreign premier to visit the White House, while Trump recently tore into Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in public for allegedly starting the war with Russia, distorting the fact that it was Russian troops that had crossed Ukraine’s borders in 2022.