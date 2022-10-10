A Nobel for casting light on the vitality and frailty of our banks4 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 10:07 PM IST
The work of Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig on banking crises has guided policies to fortify them
We all know that the non-performing asset (NPA) problem of banks was more irksome than any monsoon failure or any of the other irregularities in the awarding system of natural resources. The reason is simple. The banking system is the fulcrum for growth, which it funds. Everyone who needs money has to go through the financial system, where banks play the pivot.