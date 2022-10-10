A Nobel for casting light on the vitality and frailty of our banks

The academic research by the Nobel laureates is on cases of bank runs. Bernanke, especially, studied the Great Depression, worsened by bank runs and collapses. The question is what happens if all savers want their money back at the same time? It’s conceivable as a simple rumour can trigger a run. Banks cannot ask all borrowers to return their money whose contract is linked to a schedule. When such news spreads, panic ensues and deposit holders of other banks also rush to get their savings out. In such an environment, bank will cut down on lending, which in turn will slow down the wheels of growth and lead the economy into a recession.

