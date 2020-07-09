Opinion | A novel way for MSMEs to lower their risk profile and access funds

This is where the concept of connected supply chains becomes very critical. In the fast-moving consumer goods industry, for example, stand-alone MSMEs seeking to supply intermediate goods face risks comparable to those being experienced by that hotel in Kota, but those that are tightly connected to a large company, such as Hindustan Unilever, get a lot of that uncertainty taken away, leaving them free to focus on their core competencies, and in the bargain becoming much better candidates for both debt and equity. Wherever these well-defined supply chains do not exist, the role of synthetic supply chains becomes critical. These can, for example, be provided by companies that connect the MSME to the broader economy and help mitigate payment, demand or supply uncertainties. For example, Oyo or Airbnb can work with our budget hotel in Kota to provide it a minimum level of occupancy through its advanced booking systems and by helping it access a much wider range of travellers than it could on its own. Additionally, because large networks see the broader consumer trends that affect demand, they can effectively nudge the hotel to do what matters, be it maintaining minimum standards of cleanliness, or menu design, or cancellation procedures. They may even run pooled kitchen and laundry services for budget hotels that would reduce the fixed costs each hotel would have to incur. The resultant reduction in a small hotel’s operating leverage will allow it to weather cyclical downturns better. These interventions would alter the risk exposure of a small hotel and its likelihood of survival in bad times.