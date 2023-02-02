A nudge on income tax mustn’t become a shove

The concessional option has income slabs with marginal rates of tax that ascend less steeply, but offers no tax-free crannies to park money. This makes it harder to game. It suits those who cannot gather the documents needed to claim deductions and others who would rather keep clean-slate records of what they earn and pay a fuss-free fraction of it. While the old regime’s tax-offs for insurance and investments can be regarded as policy nudges too, the concessional one is decidedly more libertarian in outlook. It is not loaded in favour of any normative lifestyle—say, with two school-going kids and an urban home on either rent or loan, the expenses on which could vary vastly. Rather than have us tick designated boxes for tax relief, it is conceptually designed to give us greater liberty on what we do with our salaries. All added up, a rise in discretionary income could do our economy a favour. Yet, concessional taxation found so few takers after its 2020-21 launch that it required bigger concessions as a sweetener. The budget for 2023-24 proposes to lift its basic exemption limit to ₹3 lakh, rejig tax slabs to ease the burden on most brackets, and hike the tax rebate limit to ₹7 lakh. The Centre will also reduce the new regime’s burden on top-bracket earners drawing over ₹5 crore annually from an extortive rate of nearly 43% of inflows to 39%. These tweaks are expected to cost the exchequer around ₹37,000 crore in lost revenue next fiscal year, which can be viewed as a subsidy to simplify the state’s fiscal contract with taxable earners. If it can attract taxpayers who have been sop-happy so far—heavy investors in approved schemes seem the likeliest to opt out—it would qualify as a notable tax reform.