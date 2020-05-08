A pandemic pedagogy to overcome covid disruptions

Covid-19 has caused unprecedented disruptions for students. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has estimated that around 1.3 billion learners won’t be able to attend school or university, and the numbers are growing by the day. India’s strict lockdown measures have led to a complete closure of academic activities. The shutdown was sudden and abrupt in several aspects, but many higher education institutions (HEIs) have endeavoured to minimize the covid-induced disruptions in order to facilitate academic activities without compromising the safety of students. The pandemic challenge has been accepted. HEIs have become more responsive and proactive within the limited resources at their disposal.

The abrupt shutdown gave a limited window to the institutions to prepare for the impending disruptions. While many HEIs were just settling down after a post-Holi mid-semester break, the fear of the coronavirus infection prompted an exodus of students, and stalled the academic calendar. However, the lockdown period has given the academic communities the necessary space to face the disruptive reality.

HEIs are now fast adapting to alternative pedagogy to engage students remotely and to continue the teaching and learning process in a “Teach-From-Home-Students-At-Home" situation. This can now be termed as “pandemic pedagogy" in academic lexicon.

However, pandemic pedagogy should not be confused with concepts like “online education or distance education". Unlike online education, online teaching in the context of covid-19 is to carry on classroom teaching digitally so as to continue the traditional educational programmes during the intervening period of the lockdown. Ideally, moving instructions to the virtual mode can allow flexibility of teaching and learning anywhere and anytime. But, the speed at which the transition from conventional teaching to online instruction was expected to happen was unprecedented and staggering. The lack of institutional capacities to make such a swift transition caught us off-guard and faculty members are now pushing themselves to adapt to the new realities.

The covid-induced pedagogy has defied the contours of traditional teaching and learning methods. Admittedly, in an emergency scenario, teachers don’t have the luxury of “ideal" teaching conditions. Pandemic pedagogy demands flexibility, creating a “virtual reality" of classrooms without compromising quality.

In pandemic pedagogy, the classroom setting has undergone significant changes. Several technological solutions provided by the likes of Zoom, Teams and Skype have brought the teachers and students together in a virtual environment. It appears normal now. In pandemic pedagogy, technology has ensured that virtual-teaching delivery is as good as in a regular classroom. Interestingly, HEIs have been receiving promotional mails from entities like Zoom, Cisco, Microsoft and Coursera, offering solutions for online teaching and assessment, but none of them provide any solution on how to function in limited internet networks in a society marked by a digital divide.

Pandemic pedagogy brings huge challenges, too, for both students and teachers. It is extremely stressful for the student, who appears on the screen during zoom sessions and may have a family member or someone close to him held up or quarantined in a far-off location or stranded in a foreign country. Similarly, the teacher may be delivering the lecture while working in the kitchen or planning to get medical attention for his/her child. The challenge now lies in helping the students feel at home in the new set-up and lower their anxieties. The social-distancing measures and stay-home orders present an opportunity for teachers and students to reach out, share their fears and anxieties, adapt to the new “classroom", seek mutual support and, above all, perform well in the new academic set-up.

The speed of transition is more important than how perfectly it is done. In the given situation, the teaching and learning process needs to adopt multiple mediums to communicate. Instead of worrying about covering the entire syllabus (unitized syllabus), a teacher should identify absolutely essential learning outcomes of the course and plan to deliver lectures on them. Teaching flexibility should be the new mantra for individual instructors in deciding on a minimal set of essential learning outcomes with maximum virtual outreach.

The covid disruption has brought about several gains. The HEIs are now better prepared to integrate information and communication technology solutions with their pedagogy. They are now comfortable using online teaching tools and learning management systems, and can conserve their lectures for future references. It has thrown open a huge opportunity for experts from various walks of public life—industry, civil society and government—to virtually engage with students, share their experiences and strengthen academic contents. The pandemic pedagogy offers that space and can be a new normal for educational institutions across the country.

The author is vice-chancellor of the Central University of Rajasthan

