Opinion | A pandemic that could alter the size and shape of governments

Among other failures, Brazil’s federal government seems to have had difficulty distributing ventilators it bought. In the US, Republican-governed states have allegedly had easier access to central medical supplies than states where Democrats are in control. And in India, the central government imposed a stringent lockdown without making the necessary arrangements for millions of migrant workers, who were forced to flee the cities for their home villages. Families with children walked hundreds of miles, helped only by the kindness of strangers and local authorities, and potentially carrying the virus with them. A decentralized decisionmaking process might have allowed states that locked down later (because they initially had fewer cases) to learn better management from those that went first.