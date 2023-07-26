A Parliament floor test would serve democracy

A Parliament floor test would serve democracy3 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:05 PM IST
The Modi government can easily defeat a no-confidence vote but its value as polls approach will lie in what it reveals of which party stands where in Parliament rather than rhetoric
India’s presidential-style politics in a parliamentary system, as the scenario has been since the ascent of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, can present piquant situations. The odds of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government being ousted from power by a no-confidence vote in the Lok Sabha are negligible, given that BJP members make up more than half the House—the safety mark—and can also count on allies to crush such a motion by a ratio of over 2:1. Yet, on Wednesday the Indian National Congress sought a floor test, citing violence in Manipur among other issues, and got the backing of parties that recently joined hands with it to form a front called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for general elections next year. A date will soon be fixed for a division of votes whose basic outcome holds no suspense. What may seem like a waste of legislative time in the face of so many long-pending bills, though, deserves a closer look in the broader context of our democracy. We have had full-majority BJP rule for nearly a decade; i.e., with no ally-placed restraints on its ideological agenda. Now as polls draw closer, clarity over who stands on which side of the aisle in Parliament would offer the electorate a political update that rhetoric-as-usual cannot match.