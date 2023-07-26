A Parliament floor test would serve democracy

That making the Modi administration defend itself in the House might draw the Prime Minister out on the matter of Manipur is not devoid of merit as an opposition ploy. The state suffered an evident breakdown of law-and-order, and fixing such a failure of governance does call for national resolve. But the way various parties vote will be under watch. It will draw the battle-lines for 2024, when the rest of us will get our ballot say. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not one of INDIA’s 26 constituents as a political combine, made a separate proposal for a no-confidence motion. Like many others, the BRS is a regional contender, focused only on Telangana. With a variety of regional players in the national fray, state-level rivalries inevitably influence electoral tie-ups, even causing some to swing back and forth between BJP- and Congress-led camps. Prominent members of the recently pitched ‘INDIA’ tent have been part of BJP-led coalitions in the past. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) not only still exists, it sprang back into public view with a display of strength—and pep talk from Modi—just as opposition unity took shape and gave itself a name. The new front’s acronym spelling ‘India’ has drawn a dismissive response from the Prime Minister, who used East India Company as an example of how little names matter and drew a link between British rule and the Congress to allege an overlap in what they have subject the country to. On its part, the INDIA front is trying to shape itself as a shield for the Constitution.