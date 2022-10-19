A Paytm puzzle: Where is its path to profit?9 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 11:35 PM IST
- The firm has shown encouraging progress in its business but the timeline to achieve profitability is less clear
MUMBAI : On 18 November last year, Ruhani Garg, a tech consultant living in Gurugram, stayed glued to her phone. Over the course of the day, she watched in disbelief as the shares of One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company, crashed 27% on the day of its listing. She asked her friends: can this be true?