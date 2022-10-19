A Paytm puzzle: Where is its path to profit?

At the time of the IPO, One97 Communications had 15 domestic subsidiaries and 17 international subsidiaries. It was angling for an insurance licence and was also poised to seek a small finance bank licence for its payments bank. Besides, the company was trying to aggressively grow its wealth management business via Paytm Money as well as the games businesses via Paytm Games. Separately, it had started Paytm Mall—an e-commerce play. Brokerage firm Macquarie Group dubbed this as “too many fingers in too many pies". Retail investors, perhaps, were even more confounded.