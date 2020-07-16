Opinion | A pivot from industrial to the information age

Under its founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Reliance opted for vertical integration. It was a maker of polyester fabric that moved backward into synthetic yarn, and then further back into the source of its chief raw material, crude oil, even as it fanned forth into markets for refined fuel, bulk plastics and other polymers derived from oil. This way, it had the entire petrochem chain profitably covered, from a sludgy natural resource pumped out of the earth all the way to polyfill pillows. Under Mukesh Ambani, the founder’s son, Jio also began in the middle—with telecom services. Today, Jio is evidently keen to operate everything that keeps people’s digital devices running, such as wireless connectivity, even as it fans out with assorted digital offerings for the country’s multitudes. Now that India has opened up its space sector to private participation, communication satellites might be the company’s next move at the back-end. As for the front-end, Jio’s latest ally Google’s expertise in operating systems could help it acquire a “gateway" advantage. It could potentially gain control of the very interface between a mobile phone and its user, the opening screen of which is valuable real estate for every app striving to reach out. Mass success with entry-level handsets could then grant Jio command of myriad sub-markets, from entertainment and news to online huddles and shopping expeditions. Given the cost structures involved, this digital suffusion could spin big money for the business in the decades ahead.