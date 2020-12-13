A plan for India to carve its own space in the AI dominance race

Projects for the private sector could be: Address, Identity and Gender Disambiguation. Doing so could make the delivery of everything from food and parcels to medicines more efficient, and lower the interest rates on loans. Gains through such efficiencies can add up to 1% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). Our estimate is that building an AI-based product to identify a location correctly for an address in India can add almost 0.5% of GDP, or about $12 billion.