Opinion | A plan for Indian self-sufficiency in an AI-driven world

Note that the report does not call for the sharing of data that is private to a business; rather, only such data need be shared that is collected from sources not owned by it, and is about others in the community. Further, all businesses, while having to share data, also get access to the data gathered by other businesses, which could be a considerable net gain. Digital businesses must shift from data hoarding as a key competitive advantage to devising innovative uses of widely-shared data for the benefit of consumers. All players could gain from such a shift, so would the Indian economy, and it could help India avoid an abject dependence for its AI needs on the two global AI superpowers.