Opinion | A planned exit is less risky than letting lockdown fatigue set in

Planning an exit sooner rather than later can be less risky because lockdown fatigue leads to violations that are unknown and therefore unmonitored. A planned exit is known, and therefore lends itself to better testing strategies and monitoring. If well designed, it can at the same time restore supply chains and reduce the fiscal stimulus needed. Three birds with one stone.

The first design requirement is that government orders be totally free of ambiguity. Until 3 May, the strict lockdown is confined by home ministry guidelines to containment zones marked out by states. Manufacturing in industrial townships is permitted everywhere else. At the same time, the health ministry guidelines have colour-coded whole districts into red (hotspots), orange and green.

If a township is in a hotspot (say, Solan in Himachal Pradesh) but not in a containment zone in that district, can it be given an irreversible go-ahead? No factory or activity will open up if there is even a small chance that they will be made to close down again. It is hard enough to get truck drivers and cargo loaders back to their jobs, harder still if they fear getting upended again. Uncertainty is a killer.

These issues are critical to the discussion on the quantum of fiscal support to compensate for the economic cost of the lockdown. In the above example, unless the rules are clearly defined, risk averse industry will opt to remain closed and add to the pressure for fiscal support.

Road and rail transport of all goods is permissible today everywhere except in containment zones. Even in the first phase of the lockdown, when truck transport of essential goods was fully permitted, grain- and produce-bearing trucks were frequently stopped at inter-state borders. This is the last mile problem in India, whereby decisions do not reach the operational point at the ground level, and risk-averse officials stop everything.

Let us assume we solve the last mile problem and trucks move freely. Truck routes are well-known to be disease-transmission pathways, right from the time of HIV. This is a risk we have already accepted. What we need to do going forward is to acknowledge it and deploy testing resources in a targeted way along truck routes so as to free truck movement into and through hotspot districts (which is where manufacturing is concentrated anyway).

The e-way bill mechanism for monitoring intra and inter-state truck movement, operated by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), functions well. It should be easy to append the requirement that all personnel passing through should carry a passbook with records of swab tests, date and location. Not the same thing as an immunity passport, it will just be a documentation of test dates, with repeat testing needed every 14 days. Truck operators will be encouraged to rejoin duty if a testing protocol is worked into their duty structure. The big problem here is the delay in getting test results, which varies widely across states.

Once these testing protocols along cargo corridors are in place, they can similarly be deployed at ports and other loading points, and at newly opened up manufacturing centres, since the government directive to make employees reside on the premises is totally untenable. If this is effectively done, we can even open up manufacturing in containment zones. Baddi Tehsil in Solan district is a globally famous pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, presently locked down because it is in a containment zone. Such hubs along the southern border of Himachal Pradesh were historically incentivized by excise concessions, where it was understood that they would hire workers from across the border. The goods and services tax (GST) ended the excise concessions, and now with the lockdown, the hub is in danger of disintegrating completely, losing valuable agglomeration economies developed over the years. If such harm is allowed, a V-shaped recovery will remain a pipe dream.

In a global economy projected to contract by 3%, where the only buoyant demand is for pharmaceuticals, it makes no sense to keep Baddi locked down. The area’s pre-existing worker transportation corridors can be reactivated, with similar testing and passbook arrangements to those suggested above for cargo movement.

This is a time for India to seize the advantage, not merely in the export of pharmaceutical generics where India has a presence (still strong despite a few scandals), but also for the domestic production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that go into generics, the capacity for which still exists but lies idle on account of replacement by Chinese imports. Fiscal support here will help.

Make in India will go nowhere with tariff protection unless production and supply chains are fully opened up, protected by targeted testing.

Testing resources and high- quality personal protection equipment (PPE) are scarce. Any company coming forward with the capability to switch to production of chemicals and accoutrements for the swab test and PPE, under the overall supervision of medical labs, should be an immediate candidate for targeted assistance, including enhanced working capital limits.

The key to getting growth going again will not be the size of the fiscal stimulus. It will be a function of how actively governments at the Central, state and local levels work together to get supply chains of cargo and workers moving by instituting testing along those arteries.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist

