A pointless debate over India’s Reserve Bank printing money

This means that the ball is really in the government’s court and the Centre has to think it fit to expand its fiscal deficit and raise funds in the market. This is where ideology matters. Even last year, the interesting thing about the budget was that the expanded fiscal deficit was more on account of a decline in revenues, including disinvestment, and an increase in relief rather than capital expenditure. Therefore, while the fiscal deficit moved from a budgeted ₹7.96 trillion to ₹18.21 trillion (accounts), capital spending increased by just ₹13,000 crore. RBI had ensured that liquidity was in abundance and that yields on G-Secs remained stable in the downward direction. One can argue that the government could have raised its capital expenditure without being bothered about the funding part. The banking system had surplus daily liquidity averaging ₹4.12 trillion that went into RBI’s overnight reverse repo window, with earnings of just 3.35%; G-Secs with an average yield of even 6% would have given a better return.

