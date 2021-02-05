A policy of many firsts and various innovative moves

In Indian markets, it is common to find debt market players behaving differently to RBI signalling. If one set of players acts pro-cyclically with the RBI monetary policy stance, the other set might act counter-cyclically, while sometimes both act combatively. This often makes it difficult for RBI to allow the pass-through of the signalling mechanism. This also results in the yield structure not being in sync with macro fundamentals many times in the market. In economic parlance, public goods are defined as non-excludable and non-rival in nature, like as in law enforcement. There is plenty of literature on the use of public goods that show that if market players cooperate all players will have the opportunity to benefit, but if they work in isolation all are likely to suffer. Fortunately, RBI under the current dispensation with its explicit forward guidance seems to have managed the art of managing expectations better as RBI auction outcomes are turning out to be mostly in line with market expectations.

