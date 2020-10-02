A policy program inspired by Gandhi’s ideas

In April 1930, the Mahatma—who had himself given up eating salt a few years earlier—marched to Dandi to break the salt law. This defiance, by picking up a few grains of salt from the sea, was driven by the fact that the salt law affected the poor the most. Gandhi’s symbolic breaking of the law was also aimed at making an abstract term like poorna swaraj, or complete independence, accessible and understandable to the common man. There was no better way to do this than by linking an abstract idea like political freedom with the real economic freedom that was being denied. A naturally available resource such as salt was being monopolised and taxed. This resonated across India. Gandhi’s push for economic freedom and self-reliance goes back to 1915, when he first began to use khadi in Sabarmati Ashram. The ideas of using khadi to achieve gram swaraj and the breaking of salt tax laws were based on the ideas of self-sufficiency and economic freedom.