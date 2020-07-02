A policy roadmap for India’s digital transformation

Strengthening the ‘digital spine’ through collaboration: India’s digital economy is at an inflection point. Half of our population is still offline and investments to get them on broadband highways have the potential to bring unprecedented benefits. For India to operate in a new normal, continued collaboration between various stakeholders is required. A collective effort by the government, regulator, businesses and the people is needed. Forward looking regulatory measures and a clear 5-7-year roadmap needs to be adopted to support growth. There is a need to rationalise levies and taxes to improve financial health. The right thrust will help shape the future for a digital and well-connected India, empowering us to remain competitive on the global stage.