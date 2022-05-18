A poll win needn’t mean approval of a government’s performance

However, the results may not reveal much about perceptions of an incumbent government’s performance. Findings from a post-poll survey conducted by pollster Lokniti jointly with Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) show enormous unease among people about rising unemployment. Jobs are hard to find. The survey’s findings indicate that in all five states where polls were held recently, there is a popular view that people are facing a problem of unemployment and job scarcity. Data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) shows that the unemployment rate in India remained at about 5.5% for a long period of time (1991-2019), but joblessness increased during the past couple of years. Latest CMIE readings indicate that India’s employment rate on 17 May 2022 was around 7.3% on a 30-day moving average basis. So the data collected by the Lokniti-CSDS survey endorses what is commonsensically understood about a job problem in India. As the survey’s findings indicate, in all five states, a huge majority (more than 80%) say they believe unemployment increased, while very few disagree with this (the table above has data on four states).