A portable workforce for India’s new economy

In the first of the big ideas behind this change, the most eye-catching measure is a new status of employment known as ‘fixed term’ for ‘on demand’ workers in, say, manufacturing, or now in the gig economy. In a model of so-called ‘portable benefits’, fixed-term workers will be entitled to the same social security benefits as those given to permanent employees. Structurally, this narrows the borders of the unorganised sector, augmenting initiatives such as the opening of bank accounts, which brings millions more into the formal economy. Philosophically, universal welfare is extended to the one half of our population disenfranchised by income or opportunity.