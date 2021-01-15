A positive step forward in the regulation of fantasy sports

Their appeal also stems from their unique propensity to encourage users to test their knowledge and acumen of their favourite sport against fellow enthusiasts. The players are required to rely on their adroitness to be able to create a team that they think will perform the best in the upcoming real-life match. Statistics show that 80% users of fantasy sports participate in contests for free, purely as a means of entertainment and to engage in their favourite sport. Even for users who participate in paid contests, the average ticket size is as low as ₹35 and more than half of such users win back their fees or more. Interestingly enough, more than 99% of all fantasy sports users have either won or lost less than ₹10,000 net in their lifetime. Fantasy Sports are intrinsically non-addictive and are consumed by a relatively more mature audience base, between the ages of 25 and 40. A report by Kantar and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) reveals that 60% of the users of fantasy sports started watching and following more sports than before and 59% of the users started watching new types of sports. This increase in viewership and revenue has also made sports a far more remunerative and appealing prospect for athletes.