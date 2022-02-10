A post-budget assessment of our economic prospects for 2022-23

The budget provides an impressive 36% increase in capital expenditure in 2022-23 over the revised estimate (RE) for the current year (adjusting for an accounting adjustment that inflates the RE figure). Much of this is by increasing long-term loans to states for this purpose from ₹15,000 crore in the RE for 2021-22 to ₹1 trillion in the BE of 2022-23. The impact on the ground will depend on states being able to identify and implement eligible projects on this scale. Utilization could be maximised if the government (a) announces the share of each state in this total kitty, and (b) starts discussions on the conditions that will apply with a bias towards giving states flexibility. It could also declare that if states do not submit proposals for utilizing the amount allocated to them within a specified period, their entitlement would be shifted to states that can use the funds. Latecomers can get their entitlement next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}