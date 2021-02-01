A post-ideology budget: It’s bold and well-aimed

When the weight of history, or the need to make it, bears down too heavily, it pays to cast the inflections of ideology aside for pragmatic policy formulation. With her first budget done in by covid, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not even had a chance to test her ideas when called upon to address a historic crisis roiling an economy already in a slump. Last summer’s ‘self-reliance’ rescue packages, low on actual fiscal expense and high on credit direction, conveyed a conservative outlook on state finances. But the budget she unveiled on Monday marks a bold break from the past. Not only is it big on what was once considered leftish profligacy, it brushes aside a stiff fiscal law enacted in 2003. That law has proven myopic and Sitharaman has done well to rise above its rightist bent. At 6.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) projected for 2021-22, the Centre’s fiscal deficit—or gap between its inflows and outgoes—will now be tightened but not too drastically from 2020-21’s covid-widened 9.5% of GDP, as estimated. Given the exigencies we face, that is just how it should be.

Impressively, while our overall tax burden is to stay moderate, the Centre’s outlays for 2021-22 have seen leaps in sectors that sorely need boosts or are given to large multiplier effects. Spending on health, hygiene and education is set to jump, and job generation has a spur in the budget’s infrastructure thrust. If our ‘pipeline’ projects gain pace, an infra-splurge should set off a ripple of incomes and act as a demand stimulus. Notably, capital expenditure accounts for almost 16% of the Centre’s total, pegged at ₹34.8 trillion plus. With receipts expected to be far lower, New Delhi plans to borrow ₹12 trillion to plug the gap; unless this is overshot, our bond market need not fret all that much, though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will sweat to keep yields low. Fiscal hawks may protest, but the proposal to amend our fiscal law, presumably to lift deficit curbs, should be counted as a reform. Also noteworthy is her move to let foreign investors own majority stakes in domestic insurers. This should enlarge our pool of funds available for long-gestation development projects. In contrast, her efforts to fix our banking sector do not go far enough. However, the finance minister has made up for a lack of boldness on that front by initiating a reformist shift on another. What were earlier off-budget expenses—say, on food subsidies—are now being drawn into proper fiscal calculations. This is a major victory for transparency.

If financial jugglery is a thing of the past, put it down to the government’s new fiscal stance. Its latest glide path towards fiscal compression forecasts a deficit of under 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26. While clearer accounts could explain this, the descent is so gradual that significant worries are sure to arise over the inflationary impact of heavy state spending on an economy riddled with capacity constraints. Sure, some re-inflation could revive animal spirits, as the so-called ‘money illusion’ steepens growth trends. But if inflation were to break out, it would compromise India’s broad economic stability. Staying vigilant on this score is RBI’s job. The finance minister has done hers, and it will serve the country well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via