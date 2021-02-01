A post-ideology budget: It’s bold and well-aimed

Impressively, while our overall tax burden is to stay moderate, the Centre’s outlays for 2021-22 have seen leaps in sectors that sorely need boosts or are given to large multiplier effects. Spending on health, hygiene and education is set to jump, and job generation has a spur in the budget’s infrastructure thrust. If our ‘pipeline’ projects gain pace, an infra-splurge should set off a ripple of incomes and act as a demand stimulus. Notably, capital expenditure accounts for almost 16% of the Centre’s total, pegged at ₹34.8 trillion plus. With receipts expected to be far lower, New Delhi plans to borrow ₹12 trillion to plug the gap; unless this is overshot, our bond market need not fret all that much, though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will sweat to keep yields low. Fiscal hawks may protest, but the proposal to amend our fiscal law, presumably to lift deficit curbs, should be counted as a reform. Also noteworthy is her move to let foreign investors own majority stakes in domestic insurers. This should enlarge our pool of funds available for long-gestation development projects. In contrast, her efforts to fix our banking sector do not go far enough. However, the finance minister has made up for a lack of boldness on that front by initiating a reformist shift on another. What were earlier off-budget expenses—say, on food subsidies—are now being drawn into proper fiscal calculations. This is a major victory for transparency.

