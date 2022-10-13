A post-pandemic festive boom mustn’t fizzle out

A commercial buzz attends India’s first festive season after 2019’s that isn’t stalked by covid anxiety. Good. Yet, while upper-end sales are strong, we need a broad consumption revival
India’s covid curve looks like a rollercoaster. The first wave of infections peaked in September 2020, the second took a steep incline to peak four times higher in May 2021, and while the third wave had a similar but smaller upshoot in early 2022, what we saw over this summer was only a mild hump in comparison. Indeed, it’s tempting to describe it as the last gasp of the pandemic, a sign of it finally going endemic—with a low and flat rate of cases, like any other viral ailment. The wisdom of crowds, such as it is, may even have got it right this time, with folks going out with gusto ever since the third wave ebbed. Take retail and recreation footfalls. Pushed off a cliff by lockdowns, they were nearly 90% below their pre-pandemic level at one point, before plodding their way back to that mark by last autumn. This year, not only have footfalls been more buoyant than tentative in the first half of 2022-23, October so far has seen such a sharp uptick on this count that we are already nicely above our pre-covid baseline. After all, while the virus may still lurk here and there, this is our first actual post-pandemic festive season. A celebratory air is only to be expected, and that too, with a heady dash of exuberance.
Should we also expect a big ‘relief’ boom in consumption by people? Anecdotes of ‘revenge’ splurges, especially on vacations and leisure experiences, have grown abundant. We also have snapshots of zestful purchases being made in various market segments that address relatively rich customers. Fancy eateries and hotels have been bustling, for example, and sales at the upper reaches of our market for passenger vehicles are in rip-roaring fettle, with factory despatches scaling a new quarterly high on the back of robust demand (even if aided by a chip-crunch uncoil) in the three months ended September. Data on e-way bills generated by freight movement also hints of a GST collection bonanza this month. Commercial activity is clearly buzzy again. Yet, this season’s spending jump needs to more than mimic the typical festive patterns every year. Could it, perchance, take on the proportions of a historic upsurge? As a hope, the latter case rests on America’s example of the ‘roaring 20s’ a century ago, when a collective sigh of relief after its flu nightmare led to a nearly decade-long binge of living it up. Cultural historians have traced several aspects of today’s global culture of spending to this phase of melting restraints in the West. Its plausibility of playing out in India, however, is limited to a rather thin crust of the well-off.
As for a broad-based consumption boom that would attract large chunks of private investment, the sort our economy needs to sustain 7%-plus growth in post-pandemic times, the outlook remains unclear. Blame a divergence of fortunes, as reflected in the country’s break-up of recent vehicle sales. While picks of the well-wheeled did very well, modestly priced vehicles lagged. This is not business as usual, but consistent with a K-shaped recovery: rising prices enriched asset-portfolio owners but squeezed most Indian homes, even as corporate profits likely outpaced overall wages. All this lowers the likelihood of a sustainable boom in popular expenditure. Household financial savings, which spiked in 2020-21, were below their pre-covid plateau by the end of last year, and we can hardly count on further draw-downs of these. With global easy-money policies reversing, the ‘wealth effect’ of stock enrichment has also weakened. In general, for India’s consumption uptrends to hold firm, incomes must expand.