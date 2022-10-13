A post-pandemic festive boom mustn’t fizzle out

India’s covid curve looks like a rollercoaster. The first wave of infections peaked in September 2020, the second took a steep incline to peak four times higher in May 2021, and while the third wave had a similar but smaller upshoot in early 2022, what we saw over this summer was only a mild hump in comparison. Indeed, it’s tempting to describe it as the last gasp of the pandemic, a sign of it finally going endemic—with a low and flat rate of cases, like any other viral ailment. The wisdom of crowds, such as it is, may even have got it right this time, with folks going out with gusto ever since the third wave ebbed. Take retail and recreation footfalls. Pushed off a cliff by lockdowns, they were nearly 90% below their pre-pandemic level at one point, before plodding their way back to that mark by last autumn. This year, not only have footfalls been more buoyant than tentative in the first half of 2022-23, October so far has seen such a sharp uptick on this count that we are already nicely above our pre-covid baseline. After all, while the virus may still lurk here and there, this is our first actual post-pandemic festive season. A celebratory air is only to be expected, and that too, with a heady dash of exuberance.

