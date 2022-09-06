A post-pandemic policy rejig must be timed well

In the long run, the bulk of our current population will be alive. Therefore, our economic policymakers putting heads together on how best to haul India out of its lower mid-income league in 25 years would be a welcome exercise. Despite today’s weak supply responses to price signals, an enlarged role for market forces in the economy should be part of our strategic ‘plan’, with central planning kept minimal. Even Keynes’ dismissal of long-run outcomes in favour of instant state action, after all, left space for free interactions of demand and supply to deliver prosperity across time. A far-horizon agenda, however, cannot afford to neglect the problems we confront in the near and medium terms. Blows taken on the external front this fiscal year have shaken our macro stability and riddled our exit path from pandemic relief with extra complexity. The recovery has been sharp but somewhat wobbly, with covid scars in evidence calling for a sustained safety net for the poor, even as budgetary outlays to ‘crowd in’ private investment will likely prove slow to take effect. This, even as we stare at yawning deficits on the foreign and fiscal fronts to accompany an outbreak of inflation. Our central bank must tame prices and go through with the tightening of money it began earlier this year. The task of twin-deficit reduction will be tricky, but must be done—and needs to be timed well.

