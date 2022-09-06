A post-pandemic policy rejig must be timed well

An exit from our covid crisis needs an economic agenda for the years ahead that combines inflation control with a bend in the Centre’s fiscal glide path and a calibrated export thrust
In the long run, the bulk of our current population will be alive. Therefore, our economic policymakers putting heads together on how best to haul India out of its lower mid-income league in 25 years would be a welcome exercise. Despite today’s weak supply responses to price signals, an enlarged role for market forces in the economy should be part of our strategic ‘plan’, with central planning kept minimal. Even Keynes’ dismissal of long-run outcomes in favour of instant state action, after all, left space for free interactions of demand and supply to deliver prosperity across time. A far-horizon agenda, however, cannot afford to neglect the problems we confront in the near and medium terms. Blows taken on the external front this fiscal year have shaken our macro stability and riddled our exit path from pandemic relief with extra complexity. The recovery has been sharp but somewhat wobbly, with covid scars in evidence calling for a sustained safety net for the poor, even as budgetary outlays to ‘crowd in’ private investment will likely prove slow to take effect. This, even as we stare at yawning deficits on the foreign and fiscal fronts to accompany an outbreak of inflation. Our central bank must tame prices and go through with the tightening of money it began earlier this year. The task of twin-deficit reduction will be tricky, but must be done—and needs to be timed well.
A double-digit gap as a proportion of GDP for 2022-23 between the financial intake and outflows of the Centre and states combined can be ascribed to a viral scourge that demanded fiscal expansion. But, even though our covid crunch hasn’t yet fully eased, the debt burden left by it needs to be tackled before it weighs our growth prospects down. As budgeted, interest outgoes will eat away nearly half this year’s net tax receipts. These must be reined back for other allocations to be made. Moreover, inflation control is harder to achieve with a loose fisc. The fiscal glide path proposed by the Centre for itself, however, envisions a decline from a projected 6.4% of GDP this year to 4.5% in 2025-26, which would be much too gradual for us to escape the drag of a fiscal bloat. While capital expenditure and other musts should be kept up to the extent possible, we need to set tighter outgo limits that bend the fisc’s path well below the government’s proposal. The next Union Budget must mark a drastic dip, with various expenses earmarked for big snips in 2023-24.
How to compress India’s current account deficit, which threatens to exceed 3.5% of GDP in 2022-23 if our oil import bill doesn’t abate further, has no easy answers. Even if this year’s hydrocarbon squeeze were to ease significantly (rather than a bit), it’s perilous to rely on capital inflows to plug our trade gap, especially in a world of rich-country policies jarred by worries of stagflation. A push for clean energy could reduce our import dependence someday, but a self-reliant India is just an aim for now. In the interim, we’ll need a major export thrust. The key enablers of a robust strategy appear distant, though. Efforts to attain global supply-chain integration and a well-whetted edge in overseas markets will take time to fructify. A trade policy that spurs e-com exports would help, but we can’t afford to deploy cheap-currency tactics so long as our inelastic use of imported essentials lumps us with the pain of bigger bills than a related gain in exports can justify. It’ll take an energy reset to crack this nut and grant our trade dynamics much-needed price elasticity. Till then, let’s play our export game by the ear.