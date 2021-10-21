A potential side-effect of India’s billionth dose

Even if a worst-case scenario only has a low chance of unfolding, it deserves a look-in. Delta was an odd mutation that spread around unusually fast, but the global concern right now is Delta+, the further evolution of which could combine speedy transmission with Beta’s ability to dodge the defences jabbed into our arms. An endemic virus would continue to lurk, even as under-18s remain unjabbed and we have no word whether elders and others now in need of booster shots as vax efficacy wanes will get them anytime soon. Our campaign to immunize everyone needs to expand, even gain pace. Periodic daily scores of over 10 million doses make news but tell us little about what matters, which is the actual resistance we collectively have. We still have a long way to go. Our supply obligations to the rest of the world also need to be fulfilled, for both humanitarian and strategic reasons. This pandemic has seen national and global interests overlap, and we must do our bit. Yet, we must not let the celebration of this occasion lull us into a false sense of security. As a number, one billion resonates with our approximate headcount in common parlance. In tribute to science, though, reality must trump rhetoric.

