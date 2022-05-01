A power loss led liberals to bemoan Musk’s Twitter buy

Two, no one is really sure of Musk’s politics. His public utterances have often been erratic and contradictory. He seems to love making provocative statements, if only to get a laugh out of the reactions, and he is also willing to laugh at himself. Perhaps the only consistent thread one can discern in his thinking is that he believes in a free market and individual choice, though he also says that capitalism has a duty to create wealth for everyone in society. He does not appear to have any interest in money for money’s sake—he claims he does even own a house. In January 2021, when informed that he was now the richest man on the planet, he responded with a charming tweet: “How strange… Oh well, back to work."