A practical data framework for doing business in India

Businesses that process large volumes of data, do so in risky ways, or have the ability to impact electoral democracy or public order can expect to be notified as “significant" data fiduciaries. They will need to appoint data protection officers, strengthen policies and prepare for audits. Businesses that are “significant" under other regulations (such as those governing IT intermediaries), may be significant here as well. Startups and small enterprises can hope for some relaxations. The bill allows the government to exempt businesses. This was done with the recent cyber-security directions, which showed an intent to move with the market. Businesses that breach the bill’s provisions should expect significant consequences. While the draft no longer has criminal penalties, it prescribes large fines (of up to ₹250 crore for specific breaches and ₹500 crore per incident), and the Data Protection Board is expected to carry a “big stick".