A practical reason why businesses should resist bullies

There is a general perception that the whole business spectrum, which includes industrialists, entrepreneurs, merchants and salaried executives, is given to being pragmatic instead of idealistic, amiable with authority instead of being confrontational, and compliant instead of being bold. This is why in the past few days, Tanishq, a Tata-owned jewellery brand, received much understanding, even sympathy, from perhaps millions of regular people after it withdrew a commercial to appease a mob. The commercial showed a pregnant Hindu woman in a Muslim household getting along with an affable Muslim mother-in-law. A small segment of Hindus objected to the commercial, claiming to be offended, though it is not very clear what exactly offended them, apart from the detail of a Hindu woman being married to a Muslim man. You may think there was a semblance of an argument. All of us do get angry now and then, and we try to dress it up in “facts" and other farces. But in this case, there is nothing worthy of mention. I am certain that if it was a pregnant Muslim girl in a Hindu household, there would have been no rage, though I cannot substantiate this unless there is another ad with such a plot line.