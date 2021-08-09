A pragmatic laying to rest of the retrospective tax ghost

On 5 August, the ghost of this retrospective tax was laid to rest. The government introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to undo the insidious provision from the Finance Bill of 2012. It was passed in the Lok Sabha the next day, with little doubt over its clearing the Rajya Sabha and being enacted. This will potentially help resolve as many as 17 cases in which such income tax demands had been raised. In two high-profile cases, Cairn Energy and Vodafone Plc, the corporate entities contesting the tax demands had already won various legal and arbitration awards.