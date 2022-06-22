A president for an era of presidential politics

Yet, none of the above should make us swipe this poll off our news feed. The President’s role is not as titular as popularly held. In the mid-1980s, Giani Zail Singh showed as much by denying his assent to an Act of Parliament that would have let the government steam open letters and peer into our mail. And in 1969, a ‘done deal’ of the Congress was undone by inner-party intrigue that saw an independent, V.V. Giri, win instead. That stunner of an outcome shook up the calculus of party-tally forecasts, acquainted India with ‘cross-voting’ via secret ballots and aroused wonder over the complexity of our polling formula. The winner is whoever gets the most votes awarded by an ‘electoral college’ of elected lawmakers at the central and state levels. Since electors represent citizens here, the vote ‘value’ assigned to electors can vary. A legislator, for example, is expected to vote on behalf of the average number of people each elected member of that state’s assembly represents. Divided by 1,000 to scale it down and added up across states, this makes up roughly half the total value, with an equivalent sum split evenly among elected members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Hence, by design, 4,033 Indian legislators will together get a voice as valuable as all of our 776 parliamentarians (for a federal balance), with all of them speaking for India’s population.