Opinion
A primer to navigating global economic crosswinds in the year ahead
Shobit Gupta 8 min read 24 Dec 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Summary
- Given crowded trades across asset classes as investor behaviour is far from what is assumed in traditional finance models, they need to be cautious on the unknowns and tread the market carefully
The US Federal Reserve kept the target range for the federal funds rate at its 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% for a third consecutive time in December, and indicated a 75 basis point cut in 2024. Its stance reflects policymakers’ dual focus on returning inflation to the 2% target while avoiding excessive monetary tightening.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less