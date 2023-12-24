A primer to navigating global economic crosswinds in the year ahead

The US Federal Reserve kept the target range for the federal funds rate at its 22-year high of 5.25-5.5% for a third consecutive time in December, and indicated a 75 basis point cut in 2024. Its stance reflects policymakers’ dual focus on returning inflation to the 2% target while avoiding excessive monetary tightening.

Policymakers emphasied that the extent of any additional policy tightening would consider the cumulative impact of previous interest rate hikes, the time lags associated with how monetary policy influences economic activity and inflation, and developments in both the economy and financial markets.

This sums up the state of mind of global central bankers, and markets have started pricing in no hikes going forward, in the US at least. Economic data also strikes the same semblance with inflation falling across the board for all major economies. In the US, the consumer price index, or CPI, fell from a high of close to 9% to 3.10% in the November reading, while for the Eurozone, it fell from a high of 10.50% to 2.40%.

Debt/GDP numbers for major economies hover around their highs. For the US, it’s around 129%, Japan’s is at 263%, France at 112%, and the UK at 97%. Even central bank balance sheets continue to remain high, though some decline is being seen as regulators shrink their balance sheets, which had grown steeply during the pandemic.

Market dynamics and interest rates

The market could enter a range-bound volatile zone for the next few months as key economic data will show the strength of momentum in inflation and growth numbers. The best estimate can be that only in the second half of FY2025 one should expect some rate cuts.

Central banks would want to be sure of their past actions leading to a degree of confidence that they have inflation under control, as Brent and food prices always remain in a different trajectory, defying economic numbers, while an uncertain geopolitical environment now is the new normal.

Back home, India’s GDP for the second quarter of FY24 expanded by 7.60% after reporting expansion of 7.80% in the first quarter. RBI, in its latest monetary policy statement, increased its FY24 GDP projection to 7% from 6.50%. Even if India grows at this rate on a sustained basis, the country will become the third-largest economy soon.

But to grow beyond 6.50%, we would require higher exports and investment growth, which could be a challenge in the context of the slowing global trade and tense geopolitical environment.

Equity markets and investment strategies

Markets have been buoyant with the Nifty again reaching a new high and crossing the 21,000 milestone. The increasing number of demat accounts being opened suggests a fear of losing out among investors, and everyone wants to jump on the bandwagon regardless of valuations.

Almost all big forecasters have been raising their India’s growth projections recently, as well as recommending an increase in India’s weight in global allocations. The outcome of recent state elections further cheered the markets as it reinforced the expectation of continuation of central leadership and, thus, economic policies.

However, long domestic equity has become a crowded trade; hence, investors would do well to be careful and not mindlessly go long on equities at this juncture.

Against Nifty’s returns of 15-17% in the past year, a stock portfolio, if tilted towards mid-caps, can easily touch 35-40% returns. Returns of 40-60% have become normal across several sectors, including cement, engineering/capital goods, auto/auto ancillary, metals and minerals, and hospitality. But some sectors have underperformed, such as retail, pharma and healthcare, information technology, consumer durables, FMCG, chemicals, and fertilisers.

One has to choose whether to be a growth investor or a value investor. If you are a patient investor, you will get growth stocks cheap in a downturn, and value stocks still cheaper in a bull run, with their dividends providing a cushion when the market falls.

Derivative trading trends

Recent reports suggest trading in futures and options is 400 times bigger than the underlying cash market turnover, and that there is a 500% jump since 2019 in the number of options and future traders. This could be due to the attraction of quick money, as many traders use F&O for speculation based on their assumptions of the market. They would sell near-term strikes where the uncertainty premium is slightly higher and hope the market doesn’t move, and they pocket the premium till the next expiry begins.

No wonder a study by markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India states that 90% of F&O traders are losing money. Do keep in mind that this activity requires large amounts of margins to earn absolute money, assuming one has the agility to dodge the market movement and the ability to run based on margin strength. Nothing wrong with the above. But what if the market moves at 6-7% as a gap up or gap down?

Government bond market and RBI policies

The government bond market remains in the 7.20-7.40 range on the 10-year yield in spite of a large fall in the US treasury. The market, however, remains positioned on expectations of large inflows due to index inclusion in the next calendar year. With oil also cooling off, there’s no trigger for the market to build any pessimistic scenario, though the base effect and recent rise in vegetable prices will make the next couple of CPI prints higher.

So, all in all, it seems a longer status quo from RBI and a range-bound bond market that will wait for news or data flow to breach the 7.20% barrier to reach 7.10% on the 10-year yield. The only risk stems from the government announcing many freebies, which will put pressure on government finances and delay the projected fall in fiscal deficit.

Currency and external factors

The surprise factor has been the Indian rupee, which has remained stable to weak in spite of the fall in the Dollar Index. But this could be attributed to year-end dollar outflows and oil import demand. Do not read much into the rupee’s behaviour, which remains a short dollar trade in case it is around 83.50 levels, unless driven by some fundamental change.

We are also very comfortable from a current account perspective given the strength in services and transfers flows, which will keep the balance of payments relatively calm.

However, traders should not get misled by low volatility in the rupee as it seems RBI is holding it in a narrow range, and thus should trade short straddle and strangle with a stop loss as volatility can suddenly spike based on news flow.

Regulatory changes and banking sector

RBI recently increased the risk weights for banks’ and non-banks’ exposure to unsecured personal loans and credit cards. As per S&P, these measures will impact tier 1 capital of banks by 60 basis points. Borrowing costs for lower-rated non-banking financial companies will go up by 25-50 bps depending on the credit profile.

This loan category has been growing by about 26% over the past year. These loans, along with consumer durables, represented 9.80% of the total loans in the banking system as of 22 September. NBFC credit, on the other hand, increased from 8.60% of GDP in 2013 to 12.30% in 2022, while over 40% of their funding was through bank borrowing.

Investment opportunities in fixed income

NBFCs have been funding their balance sheets also through securitization direct assignments and co-lending, so it’s been a win-win for both NBFCs and banks. The new accounting rules don’t allow NBFCs to completely de-recognize the asset; however, the overall gearing number is what investors should look at as long as the liability mix is diversified.

Credit research has become complicated for these companies with new nomenclature like managed assets and adjusted gearing. The gearing numbers need to reflect the adjustment to net worth with regards to net non-performing assets and net security receipts received from asset reconstruction companies to assess the overall risk on the balance sheet and the potential leverage.

We are at the cusp of a revolution in financial inclusion as reflected by an increase in the gross loan portfolio of microfinance institutions by 24.30% year-on-year to R3.60 lakh crore as of 30 June, due to strong demand in rural markets, as per CRIF High Mark.

Care Ratings expect the gross non-performing asset ratio of microfinance companies to fall to 2% by March due to higher collection efficiency. The microfinance industry is currently dominated by non-bank lenders with a market share of 40.40%, followed by banks at 32.50%, and small finance banks at 17.20%.

Navigating uncertainties

With gold remaining an evergreen asset class, government securities could emerge as an attractive asset class given the expectation of a fall in interest rates. The 3-5 year corporate bonds in the AA to A- categories also look attractive given the credit strength of NBFCs in microfinance, gold loans, vehicle financing, MSME credit, etc., including small finance banks.

The entire thesis, however, is expected, and hence the crowded trade across asset classes. Investors need to be cautious on the unknowns and tread the market carefully with a lot of research and patience.

Shobit Gupta is head of fund management at Merisis Wealth