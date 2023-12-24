A primer to navigating global economic crosswinds in the year ahead

This sums up the state of mind of global central bankers, and markets have started pricing in no hikes going forward, in the US at least. Economic data also strikes the same semblance with inflation falling across the board for all major economies. In the US, the consumer price index, or CPI, fell from a high of close to 9% to 3.10% in the November reading, while for the Eurozone, it fell from a high of 10.50% to 2.40%.