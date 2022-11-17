A priority order for our SDGs can prove effective and win followers5 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 10:01 PM IST
It is prudent for a world facing too many demands with too few resources to focus on the most effective public policies first
It is prudent for a world facing too many demands with too few resources to focus on the most effective public policies first
The truest indicator of the success of any intervention or policy is its focus on turning limited resources into something that gives a high return on investment. Given the current global economic turmoil, it is imperative to look at the quality of public expenditure. For developing countries, an absence of the government’s will to prioritize may lead to a situation where administrations try to do everything but achieve little. Inherently, this is what has happened with the world’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).