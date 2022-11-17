A priority order for our SDGs can prove effective and win followers

While setting up targets at the United Nations, often, attempts are made to broaden the range of issues. Too many goals often translate into too few results. In our last column in these pages, on 3 October (bit.ly/3GrK4Cu), we empirically showed how the world is way behind its 2030 targets. The world will be able to achieve its SDG 2030 promises only by 2078. While there are 17 SDGs, governments around the globe are supposed to focus on 169 indicators. It effectively means that there are no priorities. The developing world, which has budgetary constraints, cannot set aside resources to act on all these 169 indicators simultaneously.