A privatization plan that heralds the rise of the Indian elephant

At a time when there is an urgent need to raise resources to fund spending on an economy that is recuperating from the covid pandemic, the money garnered from the privatization process would come in handy. It would also free up government capital and management bandwidth for more productive deployment. Specifically, the revenue intake will prove useful in financing the 34.5% rise that has been budgeted for capital expenditure in 2021-22, which has been targeted mainly at major infrastructure expansion initiatives. This would have a multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy too. Besides, given the need to enhance the economy’s overall productivity, which is critical for it to grow at high rates on a sustained basis, the assertive stance of the government on privatization could not have come at a more opportune time.