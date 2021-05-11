A productivity revolution that’ll raise economic growth only later

But while there was some acceleration of productivity growth in the 1920s, the full impact was felt only in the 1930s. Firms used downtime during the Great Depression to reorganize production, and those least capable of doing so exited the market. The government invested in roads, allowing the nascent trucking industry to boost productivity in distribution. But more than a decade first had to pass before the innovations in question—dating from the 1910s—showed up in the country’s productivity statistics.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}