A proposal that has stirred up questions of IAS control

The All-India Services (AIS), such as the IAS, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service, were set up under our Constitution with noble and practical objectives. Members of the AIS, especially the IAS, were to occupy leadership positions in the bureaucracy, from the sub-district to the state and central levels. As P.S. Appu noted, “[The] idea was that members appointed to the Services would resolutely stand by the Constitution and the law and tender frank and fearless advice to the politicians... that they would play a pivotal role in holding together a country of great disparity and diversity. Another expectation was that these Services.... would make available to both central and state governments officers of high quality with valuable experience in field conditions and the actual functioning of governments at different levels...."