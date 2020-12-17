A proposed fiscal strategy for a sustainable economic recovery

Can such a strategy of rising public expenditure but a declining deficit, implying a compression of the fiscal impulse, really sustain India’s recovery? Note that there are several factors other than public expenditure that can also drive growth. First, liquidity infusion by RBI has been central to stimulating demand this year. It can continue to play that role during the next few years to enable fiscal consolidation. Second, though the pandemic continues, it has been tapering down since mid-September. Covid vaccines, already rolled out in some countries, are also likely to be available in India in early 2021. These positive pandemic-related developments can also boost growth. Third, high- frequency indicators suggest that the uptick in investment and exports seen in Q2 are continuing in Q3. Unless there are further shocks, this is likely to go on. Finally, if the government launches deep and wide-ranging structural reforms, like we saw in 1991, it too would shift India onto a higher long-term growth path.