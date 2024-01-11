Retails loans are just a call or tap away nowadays and disbursal is almost instant. Hardly any of us has escaped recurrent phone calls offering personal loans and “lifetime free" credit cards. Technology has sharply brought down the delivery cost of small-ticket loans. This has helped formal lenders reach nearly every pin code in the country. PayTM recently said that as of 30 November, over 70% of its unsecured loans were under ₹50,000. The latest data from CRIF High Mark, a credit information company, shows that over 85% of personal loans in fiscal year 2021-22 were under ₹1 lakh, compared to just 35.3% in 2017-18. The number of credit cards in India has grown at a CAGR of 17%, while the amount outstanding on these cards has grown at a CAGR of 24% for the 5 years ended 31 October 2023.