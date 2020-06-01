Opinion | A public campaign could tackle the ills of social media

Social media platforms celebrate and thrive on creativity and expression. They bring people and communities together, based on common interests. Although technology enables users to enjoy new experiences, it is up to them to act with responsibility. What we need is more awareness among users of the consequences of their actions. Just like we are conscious of our offline behaviour, we must be conscious of our online behaviour. Moreover, we need to be vigilant on offensive, inflammatory and misguiding content. And, most importantly, we must be willing to act against offenders. There are three simple ways of doing this: report the offenders and their content to the platform; bring them to the notice of the concerned law enforcement authorities; and do not share the content.