It can be hard to determine when a manufacturer’s pricing policy begins to stifle competition. Maruti Suzuki’s discount controls on its car retailers are a case in point. On Monday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined the country’s top carmaker ₹200 crore after finding it guilty of an anti-competitive practice. The company was found to have capped the price-offs that its dealers could offer customers under its policy of ‘resale price maintenance’. This meant that retail tags could not drop below a certain point, even if a dealer wanted to gain sales on lower overheads and self-squeezed margins. To get around that restriction, deals with disguised discounts were sneakily being offered. It was Maruti’s crackdown on these petty games, with stiff penalties imposed on dealers that were caught in the act on spy-cams by sleuths posing as car-buyers, as reported, that landed its policy in court for CCI scrutiny.

Technically, our regulator’s knuckle-rap of Maruti is justified. This is only incidentally on account of its large market share. That it makes every second car sold in India matters only to the extent that its exclusive dealers can’t easily switch suppliers. Clamps on discounts by a carmaker, however, serve to constrict competition among dealers by denying them space to compete on prices, and as this keeps vehicles dearer than they would otherwise have been, it clearly goes against the interest of Indian car-buyers. In an ideal market, consumers would benefit from an interplay of competitive forces at every level. Retail pricing freedom would allow that. Such flexibility is crucial in crunch times. Sales have been volatile over the pandemic period and stock projections must not have been easy for retail managers to make. India’s count of passenger cars sold had slumped well before our covid lockdown got in the way. Volumes slid below 2.8 million units in 2019-20 from 3.4 million the year earlier, and then slipped to just over 2.7 million in 2020-21, with jagged offtake from one month to the next. Labour shortages and supply-chain disruptions added their own uncertainty to operations. While newly-bought cars resumed rolling onto our streets as covid curbs were gradually lifted, with extra demand generated by some refuge-seekers from public transport, the market’s path ahead doesn’t look smooth. A third wave of infections could take shape as another spanner in its wheel. Our auto industry is also in the throes of an electric transition that may have led to some car replacements being pushed forward for a wider range of battery-run options to show up. Given all this, it would do the market a good turn if its leader’s dealers had the leeway to dangle discount deals, even if just to clear inventory.

While Maruti’s price controls deserved to be scrapped, let’s not overvalue this CCI ruling. It shows that points of principle are being applied to the way business is done, which is welcome. But rivalry among Maruti dealers would only have a marginal impact on broad economic efficiency, the pursuit of which is the chief aim of an antitrust authority. Cheaper vehicles will not spur manufacturing efficiency and innovation in the country’s auto sector, nor will they have notable knock-on effects on other sectors. For us to maximize the benefits of a regulatory apparatus that insists on competitive markets for the sake of better outcomes overall, vigilance should be exercised on the rivalrous intensity—or lack thereof—of a vast array of Indian markets. Several are seen on a decline. Let’s arrest and reverse these trends.

