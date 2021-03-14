A Quad’s rise in the Indo-Pacific that’s rich with irony for Beijing

The agenda last week, however, was quite expansive and looked way beyond the immediacy of the China challenge. Its focus was on the economic and health impacts of covid-19, climate change, as well as shared challenges in cyber space, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment, and humanitarian- assistance and disaster-relief. Maritime security retained its centrality in this agenda, as the Quad underscored the need to “prioritise the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Sea." Cooperation in critical emerging technologies has also been highlighted as key to a resilient Indo-Pacific region.